Overnight ramp closures in San Luis Obispo County begin Monday

Drivers will come across full overnight ramp closures in San Luis Obispo County starting Monday, July 13.

The closures will occur along Highway 1 and US 101 from 7:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. Caltrans officials say crews will be removing existing ramp striping and replacing the delineation configurations. Work is expected to be done by August 7th.

According to Caltrans, the ramps to be affected include:

Hwy 1:

- South Bay Blvd. northbound and southbound off-ramps

- Morro Bay Blvd. northbound and southbound off-ramps

- Main St. northbound and southbound off-ramps

- San Jacinto St. Intersection northbound and southbound off-ramps

- Yerba Buena St. Intersection northbound and southbound off-ramps

- Old Creek Rd./Studio Dr. Intersection northbound and southbound off-ramps

- 13th St. northbound and southbound off-ramp

- Cayucos Dr. northbound and southbound off-ramps

- Highway 41 northbound and southbound off-ramps

US 101:

- Prado Rd. northbound off-ramp

- Madonna Rd. northbound off-ramp and southbound on and off-ramps