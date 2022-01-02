Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Overturned SUV in San Luis Obispo causing partial street closure

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY News
Overturned SUV in San Luis Obispo causing partial street closure.
Overturned SUV in San Luis Obispo causing partial street closure.
Posted at 8:19 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 23:19:13-05

San Luis Obispo Fire Department is responding to a traffic collision at the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Calle Joaquin.

At the scene, there is an overturned SUV and a fallen tree, which is causing the closure of one lane of Los Osos Valley Road.

According to fire officials, the crash occurred at 7:27 P.M.

San Luis Obispo Fire Department said the driver of the large SUV allegedly crashed into a tree, and as of now, there are no signs of impairment.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Fire authorities will leave the tree in the median overnight, but all lanes are expected to reopen within the next hour.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png