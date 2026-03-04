Pacific Surfliner trains between San Luis Obispo and San Diego will shut down March 7-8

Pacific Surfliner trains will not be running between San Luis Obispo and San Diego this weekend, March 7-8, due to scheduled railroad maintenance.

The bus bridge service will also be unavailable during the closure.

The railroad closure was scheduled by Union Pacific, Metrolink, and NCTD. The project along the rail corridor is meant to complete track infrastructure projects to ensure fewer travel interruptions in the future.

Maintenance projects will include track bed work, capacity enhancements, signal work and much more.

What to expect during the closure:



No train service along the corridor

No bus bridge will be provided. However, Amtrak Connection Bus routes will continue to operate.

Customers may modify their reservation for another date, or a refund will be issued by Amtrak.

For more information regarding the closure, visit the Pacific Surfliner Travel Advisories page.

Regular train services are set to resume on Monday, March 9, 2026.