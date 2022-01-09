Pale Kai Outrigger Canoe Club is recruiting new team members.

Pale Kai Outrigger Canoe Club is back after a year of hiatus due to the pandemic.

They have their canoes ready to go, but they are looking to recruit new team members.

The team will be holding tryouts every Saturday through the months of January and February at Coleman Park in Morro Bay to teach those interested more about this sport.

“I think it’s sort of the same as everybody has noticed is we're tired of being hold up and what better place in fact what better safe place then to be out on the ocean in the salt water,” said Paul Worthington, the Pale Kai Outrigger Club’s president.

The club uses the same style of canoes as those used in the Pacific Islands, where canoeing is a major sport.

Those planning to give the sport a try are asked to sign up for a free session.

The list of dates and requirements can be found: here.

Pale Kai recommends bringing a pair of water socks, a wind breaker, and an extra change of clothes.

Their next race will be taking place at Misison Bay in San Diego on May 7, 2022.