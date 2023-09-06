Palm Street no longer considered for SLO's safe parking program

The City of San Luis Obispo and Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo (CAPSLO) have withdrawn plans for an overnight safe parking location on Palm Street.

The goal of the city's safe parking program, which is managed by CAPSLO, is to provide a safe space for the unhoused to park overnight. Since 2021, the site has been located at Railroad Square, but the city decided to close that location and transition to a monthly rotating safe parking program.

A section of Palm Street next to the Veterans Memorial Building was being considered as an interim location for the program while rotating sites were secured.

However, nearby residents voiced concerns about the location and said they didn't receive enough advance notice or have a chance to provide input.

A special Planning Commission meeting was scheduled for September 6 to allow for public comment before commissioners made a decision on whether to move forward with that location.

Prior to the meeting on Wednesday, the city announced that CAPSLO had withdrawn the application for the Palm Street location.

According to a document added to the meeting agenda, "In the course of reviewing agenda correspondence related to this item, City staff was made aware of recent case law that casts doubt on the City's ability to temporarily close Palm Street pursuant to California Vehicle Code Section 21101(e) to establish a safe parking location at that location."

The Planning Commission will still meet at 6 p.m. this Wednesday to provide an overview of the rotating safe parking program and the public will have a chance to comment. No action will be taken by the Planning Commission.