Palo Mesa Pizza gives back to the community for 15 years in business

Palo Mesa Pizza is celebrating 15 years in business on the Central Coast by giving back.

They will be donating to 15 causes from local high schools to churches and fire departments.

Each day a percentage of sales will be dedicated to a specific organization.

They say that this is a thank you to the community that has allowed them to grow to 5 locations over the years and even during the pandemic.

"We've just been very blessed with the community taking care of us we want to help every little bit counts, so I mean we just want to do what we can to support the communities." said Michael Stevens, Palo Mesa Pizza chef and owner.

For a full list of the participating organizations visit Palo Mesa's Facebook page.