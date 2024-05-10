Panther, our Pet of the Week may be over 75lbs but he thinks he is a lap dog

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week it is Panther, a sweet two year old American Bulldog mix!

He weighs in at a little over 75 pounds but is still convinced that he is small enough to be a lap dog!

Cuddles and time with people are some of his favorite things alongside going on adventures and playing with toys.

He will be available at noon Friday at the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo. Plus he is part of the promo offering large dogs at a reduced price!

Check out more details on Panther or adoptions from Woods Humane Society here!