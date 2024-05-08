Woods Humane Society encouraging families to adopt large dogs with reduced adoption fees

Woods Humane Society is finding creative ways for families to adopt large dogs by encouraging local families to “Go Big” with an adoption special that reduces adoption fees for large dogs to just $50 (plus license fees) from May 10 through May 19.

Dogs weighing 50 pounds or more will be eligible for the discount. Big dog adoption fees will be discounted by as much as 50 percent. Typically, Woods Humane fees average $100 to $200.

“Shelters across the country are seeing a disproportionately high prevalence of large-breed dogs in need of homes,” says Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux."



Some of Woods Humane Society’s long-term large dogs available for the reduced $50 adoption fee include Valentino, Yogi, Jefferson, Panther, Wren, Paisley, Rhea, Lou, Hashi, Daphne, and Bernie.

“At Woods, we have a number of big dogs that have been in search of families for much longer than our average length of stay, which hovers around two weeks," L'Heureux said. "We hope the ‘Go Big’ event will help these dogs find homes, and free up space so that we can welcome in more gentle giants in need of shelter.”

All adoptable animals at Woods have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for parasites. Adoptions also include a voluntary 30 days of pet insurance and a free wellness exam at a local vet clinic.

Woods Humane Society’s adoptable dogs are located at 875 Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo. The facility is open to the public daily from 12-5 p.m., with adoption hours from 12-4 p.m. For more information about Woods, visit www.WoodsHumane.org or call (805) 543-9316.