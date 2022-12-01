Paraglider rescued after crash near Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara County firefighter-paramedics responded to a paraglider down off Gibraltar Rd. in the mountains north of Santa Barbara.

It happened at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The 29-year-old paraglider was reportedly located about 300 feet below a launch site with traumatic injuries.

A helicopter was called in to hoist him out of the area.

This is the second paraglider crash the Santa Barbara County Fire Department has responded to in the past month.

On November 17, a paraglider suffered moderate injuries when she crashed off East Camino Cielo Rd.