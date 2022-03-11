Parents of missing Heritage Ranch man speak out about their son's disappearance

We’re hearing from the parents of a missing Heritage Ranch man.

Michael Endes says he last spoke with his son, Clayton on Friday, March 4 but he couldn’t get a hold of him on Saturday or Sunday.

His dog was left behind along with his pickup truck and his work and personal cell phones.

Michael Endes called the Sheriff’s Office and reported his son missing.

For several days now, the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team has been searching the Lake Nacimiento area looking for any clues.

Clayton’s parents also flew in from Idaho to try and find their son who hasn’t been seen or heard from for nearly a week.

It’s been a multi-county effort to find the 32-year-old.

“They've searched with scent dogs, drones, helicopters, boats and no sightings,” said Michael.

The Sheriff’s Office says Endes was last seen by his neighbors in a creek bed near his backyard in the 4900 block of Pretty Doe Lane in Heritage Ranch.

He was also reportedly having a mental health crisis at the time.

“I just spoke with the detective today,” Michael explained. “He came and gave me a follow-up and they searched about a 20 to a 25-mile radius from shore to ridge.”

On Thursday, Search and Rescue stopped their efforts because they haven’t found any clues.

Community members have posted hundreds of flyers around Heritage Ranch, neighboring communities, and nearby hospitals.

“If anybody has a confirmed sighting you know, just encounter him, ask him his name and let him know that we're looking for him,” Michael said.

His parents say he’s an avid hiker but that he’s never been gone for this long.

“But it's just odd to us that nobody has seen him and we don't think he took the proper supplies but we don't know for sure,” his father explained.

A Facebook page has also been created to coordinate search efforts among friends, family and community members until he’s found.

“Clayton, we love you so much and we just want you back,” said his mother, Erin.

If you have information on his whereabouts you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.

Endes’ parents say he’s lived in Heritage Ranch for about a year now and before that he lived in Fresno.