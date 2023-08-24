Parents raise safety concerns over equipment at Templeton Park’s playground

The playground area at Templeton Park is a popular spot in North County.

“There's farmer's market here on Saturdays and you just have families that hang out here. While moms and dads are shopping, their kids are playing,” said Khouloud Pearson, a Templeton resident and the Templeton Community Services District Director.

Along with her husband, Forrest, they take their two daughters to the playground, but there are some issues.

“Each day you come here, there is one less thing you can do at the park, and it really breaks my heart because Templeton Park really is the heart and soul of the community,” Forrest said.

One of the slides is cracked. Plus, the bathrooms and a dome were vandalized a couple of days ago. Forrest Pearson said there are other safety concerns at the playground.

“Imagine a toddler kind of walking across and you know, they can barely walk at this age and their arms are so short they can't even hold on to the railing here,” he added.

The Pearsons started a petition that, so far, has more than 610 signatures.

“A new slide is great, but I don't want to stop there, especially when there's other known dangerous elements at work here,” Forrest said.

On Tuesday, Templeton residents met with San Luis Obispo County Supervisor John Peschong who addressed some of the repairs.

“One of the slides has had a failure. We've had to shut it down. It was cracked, so we've ordered a replacement,” Peschong explained. “About five months ago, we ordered the replacement for that for that to be set up.”

In an email, Tanya Richardson, the San Luis Obispo County Director of Parks and Recreation, told KSBY News the replacement slide is currently being shipped.

“The tunnel section of the playground which was vandalized cannot be replaced because the current playground company no longer makes this piece,” Richardson added. “County Parks is looking into options to repair this section of the playground.”

Supervisor Peschong said he will bring the issue to the board during a budget meeting with the hope of adding more pieces of equipment.

“We would hope that all of these individuals that took the time to sign that petition will also take the time to continue to advocate and make sure that this park gets the updates that it so desperately needs,” Khouloud Pearson said.

Peschong also said there are plans to hold a fundraiser with the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce sometime in October.

