Parks and Recreation seeing increase in field usage

The San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation department has seen a recent increase in field usage.

With San Luis Obispo County transitioning into the orange tier, the department has been able to open sign-ups for more activities, including sports normally played during the fall.

Parks and Recreation Director Greg Avakian said, “The use for the fields and request for the fields have been off the charts. I think our community has been happy to see all this activity. I don’t think it’s going to be a norm; we could not keep this pace on the wear and tear of the fields.”

While more activities are opening, safety protocols directed by the CDC are still in place.

Avakian said, “We really are trying to enforce wearing the mask, let’s be safe. We don’t want to go backwards. There are the guidelines for the pods and families to watch the games safely from the bleachers or a grass area.”

Sports Recreation Coordinator Chris Woods said, “Obviously we’re following all the safety protocols and return to play guidelines from the CDC and county. We’re sanitizing the dugouts and sanitizing the balls between the games. It’s been a challenge, but everyone’s been appreciative.”

The re-arrival of parks and recreation activity has offered the department the opportunity to introduce new activities, including socially distanced soccer clinics, pickle ball, golf lessons, and disc golf lessons.

Woods said, “We’ve had over 500 kids since October with these clinics as well and a lot of parents have said to us that they’ve been actual lifesavers to their families.”

Avakian said, “We’ve been using the words pivot and fluid probably every day.”

For a complete list of rules and regulations recommended by the CDC that the Parks and Recreation department is following, visit https://teamsideline.com/sites/slo/home.