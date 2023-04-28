Parole board grants parole to man convicted in 2010 murder of Dystiny Myers

Convicted killer Jason Greenwell has been granted parole.

Greenwell is one of five people convicted of murdering Santa Maria teen Dystiny Myers.

15-year-old Myers was tortured and beaten in Nipomo on September 25, 2010, then driven to an arena near Santa Margarita where her body was dumped and burned.

This is the second time Greenwell has been granted parole. In November 2021, Greenwell was granted parole suitability.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to reverse that decision, which the governor did in March 2022.

KSBY spoke with Myers’s grandmother Kathleen Clark.

She said the family was at Greenwell’s hearing and they will continue to fight for justice for Myers.

The family is writing a letter to Newsom to keep Greenwell behind bars.

They are asking anyone who supports them also to write to the governor.

Dow released a statement on the parole board’s decision:

“We are disappointed with the Parole Board Commissioner’s decision to release Jason Greenwell from prison because in our opinion he currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison. Therefore, we will once again urge the Governor in writing to reverse the decision.”

The statement continues:

“In December 2021, I requested that Governor Newsom reverse the Parole Board’s earlier decision to release Greenwell. In March 2022, the Governor agreed with our position and reversed the grant of parole, concluding that Greenwell then posed an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison. Now, only one year later, the Parole Board has once again concluded that Greenwell should be granted parole. Greenwell’s release will present an unreasonable danger to society.”