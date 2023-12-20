Parts of Highway 1 near Oceano closed due to flooding

Parts of Highway 1 are closed due to flooding in Oceano Wednesday.
Caltrans officials said the closure is in effect from "one mile north of Guadalupe at Division Street to Oso Flaco Lake Road" near Oceano.
There is no estimate for reopening, officials said in a Tweet.
Click here for the latest road condition updates.
Highway 1 is closed from one-mile north of Guadalupe at Division Street to Oso Flaco Lake Road in San Luis Obispo County due to flooding. There is no estimate for re-opening.— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) December 20, 2023
Road info at: https://t.co/86BJHWuSgc