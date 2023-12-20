Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Parts of Highway 1 near Oceano closed due to flooding

oceano hwy 1 closure.png
ksby/ Kenny Nichols
Caltrans officials said Highway 1 near Oceano is closed due to flooding.
oceano hwy 1 closure.png
Posted at 3:01 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 18:01:56-05

Parts of Highway 1 are closed due to flooding in Oceano Wednesday.

Caltrans officials said the closure is in effect from "one mile north of Guadalupe at Division Street to Oso Flaco Lake Road" near Oceano.

There is no estimate for reopening, officials said in a Tweet.

Click here for the latest road condition updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg