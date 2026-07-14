Parts of SLO, Santa Barbara counties face potential power shutoffs this week

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has announced that parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties could face a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff this week due to hot weather and dry conditions.

In San Luis Obispo County, people in the area around Lake Nacimiento could experience a power shutoff as early as noon on Wednesday, through 9 p.m. on Thursday.

PG&E

In Santa Barbara County, areas southwest of Lompoc and near Solvang could also be affected. Outages in these areas could begin as early as 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, continuing through 10 a.m. on Thursday.

PG&E

Public Safety Power Shutoffs are intended to prevent wildfires from sparking during periods of hot, dry and windy weather.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Marin, Merced, Monterey, San Benito, and San Joaquin counties could also experience a PSPS this week.

To check whether your home or business is under a PSPS Watch or Warning and to sign up for PSPS notifications, visit the PG&E website.

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