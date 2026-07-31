Party pup and Pet of the Week 'Muffin' is ready for a celebration

Every week, we feature an adoptable animal from an area animal shelter. This week, it is Muffin from Woods Humane Society's turn in the spotlight!

She is just one year old and is a husky, terrier, pitt mix.

She loves to play, learn new tricks, and spend time with people.

She came to Woods from the SLO County Animal Services Center in June and has made many doggie friends in her month at the new shelter.

She is a staff favorite and they hope she is adopted soon!

Click here for all the details on Muffin!

Plus, now is a great time to adopt because August 1st is National Shelter Dogs' Birthday! To celebrate, Woods Humane Society is offering fee-waived adoptions for adult dogs and cats for August 1st and 2nd at both locations.