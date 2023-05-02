Paso 4th of July event seeking concessionaire and food trucks

The City of Paso Robles is seeking food trucks and one local nonprofit organization to run the concession stand, city officials announced in a press release.

This year the city is looking for five to 10 food trucks or mobile vendors to be on-site from 2-9 p.m. and for a local nonprofit organization to benefit from the event by receiving the proceeds from concession stand sales.

“We’re looking for a local sports organization or nonprofit to run the concession stand and keep the proceeds,” Freda Berman, city public works director, said in a press release. “We are waiving permit fees and not asking for any sort of commission. We just want attendees to have snack and meal options and the community to benefit from the sales generated at this free event. ”

Ice chests and outside food are allowed at Barney Schwartz Park during the event. No alcohol will be sold at the event.

Anyone interested in applying can download the concessionaire or food truck application at prcity.com/July4 or call 805.237.3861 for more information.

This event is hosted with the city alongside Travel Paso. This free 4th of July celebration will take place at Barney Schwartz Park from 2-10 p.m.

City officials say they are anticipating thousands of attendees at this year’s celebration. Last year’s event drew about 10,000 attendees and attendance is expected to exceed that this year, with the addition of two live bands and an expanded Fun Zone.