Paso Robles and Atascadero earn grant for Broadband Strategic Plan Project

The cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero were awarded a $200,000 grant from the California Public Utilities Commission for the North County Broadband Strategic Plan.

The grant is for costs related to the development of broadband network projects to benefit unserved or underserved Californians.

Earlier this year, the two cities signed a partnership memorandum and hired a consulting company to develop a strategic broadband plan.

The CPUC grant will cover the costs of the consultant.

The strategic plan should be completed by March 2023.

"Increasing broadband connectivity for Atascadero residents means making it more convenient for seniors to access telehealth appointments and connect with loved ones, better bandwidth for students studying virtually, and revived investment in remote entrepreneurs who represent a growing and substantial portion of our City's workforce," said Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno.

Developing a North San Luis Obispo County Broadband Strategic Plan aligns with Paso Robles City Council's goals and priorities by completing a strategic broadband plan and promoting Paso Robles as a destination for the "Remote Economy."