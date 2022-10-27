Paso Robles Fire receives grant to purchase vehicle extrication equipment

Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services has received a grant to purchase new vehicle extrication equipment.

The $117,000 grant will provide city firefighters with what it known as the “jaws of life”, which are specialized tools that are used to rescue crash victims trapped inside a vehicle.

“This new equipment will help reduce the time it takes for us to safely reach someone who needs immediate medical attention,” said Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta, in a statement, “The difference between life and death can be a matter of minutes, which is why it is critical to be able to extricate victims and provide treatment as quickly as possible.”

The grant was provided by the California of Office Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.