Paso Robles holds ceremony for new apartment complex

The City of Paso Robles held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning to symbolize the beginnings of a new apartment complex.

The apartments complex will be built at 1401 Creston Road.

It will require the widening of Creston Road, which will improve the traffic in the area.

"We are excited to see this project and related improvements underway,” says Mayor Steve Martin.

The construction project entitled “Arrive Paso Robles,” is found on a 10-acre parcel north of Food 4 Less shopping center, and across the street from Winifred Pifer Elementary School.

“Arrive Paso Robles” will have 200 apartment units ranging from one to three bedrooms and 730 to 1,350 square feet.

Amenities include a fitness building, swimming pool, tot lots, outdoor seating, bicycle racks, and pedestrian pathways connecting to the commercial shopping center to the south.

“This and similar developments will broaden our housing inventory which will improve the quality and affordability of life in our city" said Martin.

Rent will be at a market rental rate for the workforce community.

Creston Road will be extended to 5 lanes creating two northbound, two southbound and a turn lane in the center.

The apartments are estimated to be completed by fall 2023, as the widening of Creston Road is expected to be done before that. The project will also allow sidewalks and bike lanes on both sides of the street.

Those who attended the ceremony included Mayor Steve Martin; Mayor Pro Tem John Hamon; Planning Commissioners Mark Koegler, Ty Christensen, and Field Gibson; Community Development Director Warren Frace; City staff and representatives from the contractors performing the work including Red Tail Multifamily Land Development, TK Consulting, Towbes Group, North Coast Engineering, and Spurr Co.