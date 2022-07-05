Paso Robles holds fireworks show at Barney Schwartz Park

The City of Paso Robles held a fireworks show July 4th at Barney Schwartz Park.

The park hasn’t been used for 4th of July festivities in over 10 years.

“I've been here when I was a kid and I have not been here in a long time,” said Paso Robles Resident Stephan Myers. “The beach is fun and nice, but this is Paso, Paso is awesome.”

“It's a chance for the community to get together and celebrate after two years of not being able to do so,” said City of Paso Robles Maintenance Superintendent and Events Manager Freda Berman. “Just the opportunity to get together and as families and celebrate is really important.”

The park once again is being utilized as a site for watching fireworks, with Paso Robles police on hand for the event.

“We have a lot of police presence,” said Paso Roble Police Department Commander Tod Rehner. “We want to make sure everybody has a good time. Number one is respectful to each other, number two, and safe overall. We have a lot of people on foot patrol bicycles. We have cops on quads, just basically saturating the area just to make sure everybody's having fun and being safe.”

The event began welcoming people to the park as early a 6 a.m. with most of the crowd arriving in the afternoon.

“It's just the electricity in the air is just amazing,” said Berman. “After not doing it for ten years, having this opportunity is fantastic.”

“It's great for the citizens,” said Rehner. “It's great for us. We just want to show everybody that Paso is a great place to come to and have a good time.”

Paso Robles residents said the event helped bring back old memories while creating new ones in 2022.

“This is where we all see the fireworks, this is what I did when I was a kid, and now I want them to do it when their kids,” said Myers.

“It is cool to see everybody out here, their families having fun,” said Paso Robles Resident Carly Lynch.

“It is great to see the overall spirit of our town,” said Paso Robles Resident Madyson Fore.

“It’s great fun, I love fireworks,” said Paso Robles Resident Hayden Fore.

“I love fireworks,” said Paso Robles Resident Jocelyn Fore.

“It's fun to be able to give this back again,” said Berman.