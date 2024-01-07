Paso Robles home struck by gunfire, police investigating

Paso Robles police responded to reports of shots heard at 11:56 p.m. Saturday.

The call came in for the area of 36th and Park Streets.

When officers arrived they searched the area and found an occupied home that had been hit by gunfire. Police say no one inside was hurt.

Detectives processed the scene and learned the home was hit by several rounds of gunfire and some bullets had gone through the living area.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and request anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464.

If you wish to remain anonymous you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-Hour hotline at 805-549- STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

This is the second time in four months Paso Robles police responded to shots heard in the north part of the city.

In early September an officer on duty heard the sound of gunfire on the 700 block of 28th St.

That officer responded to the scene and said they say two males running from the scene. They were not found.

An investigation found seven shots were fired into an apartment complex in the area. No one was injured.