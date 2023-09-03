Paso Robles police investigating shots fired Saturday night

Paso Robles police are investigating an incident where shots were fired Saturday night.

According to a press release, an officer on duty heard the sound

of gunfire on the 700 block of 28th St.

As the officer made their way to the scene, they noticed at least two males, dressed in black, running from the area.

After a search for the two males, they were not located.

After further investigation of the scene, officers and detectives learned approximately seven shots were fired at an apartment complex in the area.

Officers say the apartment was struck, however, no one was injured.

Detectives worked throughout the night collecting evidence and following leads. They believe this is a targeted incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).