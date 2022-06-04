Paso Robles man arrested during narcotics investigation

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man from Paso Robles during a narcotics investigation in May.

Deputies say an investigation into Todd Iliff, 49, of Paso Robles began on May 10, regarding the sale of controlled substances while armed with a firearm.

Deputies obtained a search warrant of Iliff's residence and vehicles on May 20. That day when law enforcement attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle Iliff was driving on Appaloosa Drive in Paso Robles he refused to stop until he was parked outside. a residence where he had been staying, located in the 500 block of Sacagawea Court

Before deputies searched the residence they say a woman and her children, ages 11, 2 and 10 months, exited the residence. A search of the home revealed 1.8 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms in an unsecured cabinet in the kitchen as well as drug paraphernalia consistent with narcotics sales. Additionally, a loaded handgun was discovered on the floor of a bedroom. An AK-47, other handguns and rifles, and ammunition were also confiscated.

Iliff was arrested for willful cruelty to a child with possible injury or death, possession of a controlled substance for sale, committing a felony while armed, and possession of a controlled substance for sale while armed.