Paso Robles man found guilty of hit and run resulting in death

A jury found a Paso Robles man guilty of hit and run resulting in death, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Office announced Thursday.

During the week-long trial, the jury heard evidence of a fatal hit-and-run 35-year-old Christopher Thomas Winters was involved in on July 3, 2021.

Officials said 22-year-old Steve Leon was struck by a vehicle on Meadowlark Road in Paso Robles. Leon was then hit again by a second vehicle, driven by Winters who later left the scene.

According to the press release, the driver of the first vehicle that hit Leon was never identified.

Eyewitness testimony showed that Leon was alive when he was run over by Winters. Officials said Winters was caught on video leaving Pine Street Saloon about 10 minutes before the crime and was believed to have been drinking with friends.

Winters is set to be sentenced on April 23, facing a maximum of four years in state prison.