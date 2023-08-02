Paso Robles man sentenced for 'multi-day crime spree'

A Paso Robles man has been sentenced to 41 years plus 77 years to life in prison for attempted robbery, robbery, carjacking, and evading a peace officer.

Richard Quntan Garcia, 31, was convicted of the charges in May.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office described Garcia's case as a "multi-day crime spree."

It started shortly after 10 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021, when Garcia tried to rob the Carl's Jr. restaurant on Black Oak Dr. in Paso Robles. Garcia reportedly pointed a handgun at a 15-year-old employee and demanded cash. He ran off without getting any money when another employee called the police.

Three hours later, Garcia robbed the Chevron gas station on Ramada Dr. In that case, he reportedly fired a gunshot over the employee's shoulder and into the ceiling. The employee gave Garcia some money and he drove off in a dark BMW sedan.

About an hour later, a police officer spotted the BMW. Garcia reportedly fled, leading the officer on a high-speed chase that ended near Lake Nacimiento Resort where Garcia ran off. Police were unable to locate him.

On November 28, Garcia reportedly carjacked someone outside an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Creston Rd. in Paso Robles.

The next day, officers spotted him in the same area and he was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Garcia also had previous convictions for assault with a firearm for the benefit of a criminal street gang and assault with a firearm, which qualify as strikes under California's Three Strikes Law.

"Richard Garcia's violent crime spree was a menace to our community and my office is committed to aggressive enforcement of California's Three Strikes sentencing laws for serious and violent offenders," said District Attorney Dan Dow in a press release. "This sentence of life in prison is a message that should strongly discourage any other individuals from bringing their criminal activities here."