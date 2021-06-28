Paso Robles man sentenced to 280+ years in child sex crimes case

The northern San Luis Obispo County man convicted of dozens of child sex crimes was sentenced Monday to more than 280 years behind bars.

Jason Porter was found guilty earlier this month by a San Luis Obispo Court judge on 16 felony and 36 misdemeanor charges against him.

The 49-year-old has been behind bars at the San Luis Obispo County Jail since July 2016.

Authorities say a search warrant served at his home that year led to the seizure of dozens of electronic devices and cameras.

Police say thousands of pictures and videos of suspected child pornography were discovered, including some that investigators say appeared to have been manufactured by Porter.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office says the evidence presented at trial showed Porter "sexually abused four female child victims between the ages of 1 and 13 and videotaped 36 victims without their knowledge."

The crimes occurred between February 2008 and June 2016.

Porter’s 280 plus five years sentence is just below the more than 300-year sentence he faced. He was also ordered to pay restitution.

During sentencing Monday, five statements were read, including one by Porter’s sister-in-law.

