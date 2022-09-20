Paso Robles may have a different look over the next 10 years

Over the next 10 years, Paso Robles may have a different look.

The city has been working on multiple master plan projects with the goal of more growth in housing and jobs for the next few years.

There will be new parks, new roads, new trails, affordable housing, market-rate apartments, and new hotels.

“What we are seeing here is activity returning after the pandemic. We have activities including tourism, project development, hotel development and these are all things that show we are bouncing back from that very difficult time in the pandemic," said Mayor Steve Martin.

Albert Farrens's bookstore sits right in the heart of downtown Paso Robles. He said he supports the city’s growth.

“New development is great, new development means more tourists and more book sales for me," said Farrens.

Over the last couple of years, 2,500 new housing units have been approved. Over the next 10 years, the city will see more than 1,000 new hotel rooms with 300 of those rooms currently under construction.

“There’s a lot of grading so there’s a lot of work we are doing to keep dust and that sort of thing to a minimum, construction, equipment noise to a minimum. Over the long-term, obviously, these projects generate more traffic," said Paso Robles Community Development Director Warren Frace.

New bridges and streets are being widened, and signals are being moved in preparation for these new developments.

“Niblick Road, Creston Road, and South Vine Street, as well as Highway 46 East to accommodate all these developments over the next 10 years or so," explained Frace.

City officials said the developers come up with the financing plans for these projects. There are some infrastructure bonds that are associated with specific plans that will help pay for them along with tax revenues over the long term.