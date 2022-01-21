Paso Robles PD identifies man killed on Highway 46

Paso Robles police have identified the man who was killed in a collision on Highway 46 Wednesday night as Sean Casey Colwell, 35, of Atascadero.

Police say Colwell was hit by at least one vehicle while apparently walking in the westbound lane of traffic.

It happened at about 6:50 p.m. just west of Buena Vista Drive.

Investigators say the drivers of two other vehicles tried to avoid Colwell in the roadway after he was initially hit but may have also struck him.

The highway was closed for several hours Wednesday night while investigators were on the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.