Paso Robles Police Department looking to hire new Chief of Police

Paso Robles Police Department has announced that they are accepting applications for Chief of Police.

The announcement came Thursday morning via Facebook. The department is taking online applications to fill the role.

The department says that applications are open through Sunday, Oct. 3. They set a tentative interview date on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The job's projected annual salary ranges from $153,44.98 to $194,974.78.

Previous Police Chief Ty Lewis was appointed Paso Robles City Manager in August. He began the position on Aug. 20.