Paso Robles Police Department receives reports of an alleged stabbing

The Paso Robles Police Department received a call reporting several people fighting and reports of an alleged stabbing on Saturday night just before midnight.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Spring Street, and when they arrived, there were several people running from the location.

There was no victim at the scene, but officers located a blood trail leading east on 13th Street and followed the trail.

The Paso Robles Police Department received a second call reporting the victim of the stabbing, and officers were able to locate him in the alleyway off 13th Street and Pine St.

The victim was a 22-year-old male visiting from out of the area with a single stab wound to his leg.

The victim was very intoxicated and was unable to provide information regarding who assaulted him or what had occurred, according to police officers.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Officers are still investigating and obtaining video surveillance of the area that could help with suspect identification.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.