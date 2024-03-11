Paso Robles police investigating reports of shots fired

Police in Paso Robles are investigating after shell casings were found in a road early Monday morning.

Paso Robles police responded at around 12:42 a.m. after receiving several 911 calls from people saying they heard gunshots in the area north of 31st Street.

“Officers arrived and located 2 spent shell casings in the roadway. No victims or bullet strikes were located, but a witness reported seeing a muzzle flash from the open window of a white sedan traveling northbound on Railroad Street at the time of the incident,” police said in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at (805) 237-6464. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers 24/7 at (805) 529-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” to CRIMES (274637).

The investigation follows a shooting Friday night that injured a man near Sherwood Park.

Police have not announced any arrests in that case.

