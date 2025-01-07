Paso Robles police investigating second pedestrian traffic collision in a week

A woman suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a vehicle Monday evening in Paso Robles, according to the police department.

The collision occurred at about 5:20 p.m. on January 6, in the 3300 block of Spring Street.

Police say the 33-year-old was struck by a Dodge Charger. The driver reportedly remained at the scene and was cooperative with officers.

On January 3, a 74-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in the 1800 block of Spring Street.

The driver involved in that collision also remained on-scene, and police say neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in either collision.

Police say their investigation into the two incidents is ongoing and they're asking anyone with further information to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. To leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.