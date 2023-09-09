Watch Now
Paso Robles police respond to two serious injury traffic collisions in one day

Alcohol seems to be a factor in one of the crashes, police said.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 16:16:56-04

Paso Robles police say they responded to two separate traffic collisions that resulted in serious injuries Saturday.

Police received reports of the first crash around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Buena Vista Drive and River Oaks Drive.

Officers said the crash involved an E-Bike and the rider was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in this collision, according to the police.

Police later responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the area of 1st Street and Oak Street around 7:13 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said the female pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

All involved parties were at the scene when officers arrived and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash, police said.

Both crashes are ongoing investigations.

Police are requesting anyone with any information to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237- 6464.

