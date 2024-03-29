Paso Robles police search for man suspected of fleeing DUI crash Thursday night

Paso Robles police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.

It happened at about 6:43 p.m. in the area of Caballo Place and Calle Chorro.

When officers arrived, they found an overturned black SUV in the roadway, with no one inside of it.

Upon further investigation at the scene, officers found a female hiding in the brush nearby. Officers determined she was a passenger of the vehicle and was attempting to leave the crash scene.

Police say the woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local area hospital. When questioned by officers she disclosed the driver was a man that she suspected of being under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the crash. The man left the scene after the crash and is still outstanding at this time.

Paso Robles police are still investigating the crash and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.