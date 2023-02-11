Paso Robles police search for suspects in separate stabbing, shooting incidents

Paso Robles Police responded to a stabbing and shooting incident last Friday, February 2.

The first incident started at 7:20 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a stabbing at Walmart.

Police say a victim was stabbed three times while in the Salinas Riverbed, and walked to Walmart for help. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect in the stabbing was described as a transient man wearing a baseball cap, white shirt and blue jeans.

An hour later, officers responded to a call for a drive-by shooting in the Rite Aid parking lot on Spring Street.

Two people told police they were standing in the parking lot when the driver of a vehicle drove by, going southbound on Spring Street, when someone inside the vehicle fired several rounds at them. Police say no one was injured in that incident.

After processing both scenes, collecting evidence, and interviewing witnesses, police determined the incidents were unrelated.

Police say these incidents are still under investigation, and ask anyone with information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting "SLOTIPS" plus your message" to CRIMES (274637).