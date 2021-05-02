Paso Robles rolls out changes to parking downtown

You might see some changes next time you park in downtown Paso Robles.

The city has installed a new parking schedule, system, and solar powered pay stations, instituting Pay By Plate Kiosks on each block.

According to the Paso Robles Parking Program website, the new pay stations are focused in the Downtown, encompassing 13th through 10th Streets, and bordered by Spring and Pine Streets.

So how does it work? Users input their plate number, the duration of time they plan to park downtown, and then they will receive a receipt.

The receipt does not need to be displayed anywhere, as the Paso Robles Parking Program will receive the data informing them of which spaces are taken, who has paid, and the duration of the tickets.

The city still allows the first two hours of parking for free, but visitors still have to input their information to receive that perk. After the initial two hours, expect to pay $1 per hour daily.

The parking schedule changed, so people will have to pay to park on weekends; now, paid parking hours are from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.

Brittany Fowler, an associate at Texture, says a lot of people were walking in and asking her for help with the new machines.

“ [People were confused] if they need to put their card in for the first two hours that are free, or if they even need to do it all. For weekends, they were confused if they needed to do it or not, that kind of thing," Fowler said.

Pete, a visitor from Fresno said: “I actually really like the new stations. I heard they’re solar powered and good for the environment, and I am all about saving the environment. [There is] the ease of being able to park and enter your information [or] you can download the app which is easy.”

“I think it’s pretty cool that [the city] gives two hours for free; I don’t know of any other city that does that. So I guess if you’re giving two hours for free, why even bother inputting your information?," Kai Anderson, a visitor from San Diego said.

Visitors can use the app WayToPark to input or extend their time without having to visit the machine.

The City of San Luis Obispo is looking to use a similar app this coming summer.