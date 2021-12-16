Paso Robles school officials investigate student comment about weapon

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District officials on Thursday released information about an investigation that was prompted after a student overheard another student talking about a weapon.

The incident reportedly happened at Lewis Middle School on Wednesday afternoon.

School officials say the student reported what they had heard to school staff and the school contacted the Paso Robles Police Department to help with an investigation.

Officials say the investigation concluded that the comment was in reference to a video game and "at no time was there a report of a threat to other students or the school site."

In a statement on the school district's Facebook page, school officials said they followed up with all students and parents involved "and emphasized that talking about weapons at school is inappropriate and contributes to an unsafe and stressful feeling at school."

Earlier in the week, Paso Robles school district officials responded to reports of a threatening social media post. In that case, school and police officials determined that the threat was not related to Paso Robles and that the same post had been shared widely across several other states.