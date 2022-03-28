Paso Robles to offer senior parking permits for downtown

With paid parking possibly coming to downtown Paso Robles, the city is offering downtown parking permits for seniors.

The city will offer 500 annual senior downtown parking permits starting March 28th to residents of Paso Robles. Seniors 65 and older can purchase a permit for $30. Those permits will be valid from April 1st through March 31st of next year. Seniors will be able to park in any paid parking space downtown without additional payment.

The requirements include being 65 years old or older with a valid driver's license, a Paso Robles resident within city limits, a registered owner of the vehicle, and the senior can not be a downtown employee or business owner. The permits are limited to one vehicle per household. Applications are available at the Paso Robles Police Department, the Paso Robles Senior Center, and the paso Robles Library. The applications must be turned in before April 30th.

Those that have disabled placards will not need a senior permit and are exempt from paid parking when the placard is displayed.

