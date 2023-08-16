Paso Robles wine organization launches mobile app, bringing ‘new level of convenience' to visitors

A Paso Robles wine country organization has launched a new mobile app aimed at providing an easy and accessible method for visitors to explore the region’s offerings, according to a news release.

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA), described as the official marketing organization of the Paso Robles wine region, announced the launch of the app Tuesday, called the Paso Wine App.

The app is free to download on all Android and Apple devices.

“The Paso Wine App is bringing a new level of convenience to visitors,” said Joel Peterson in a statement, executive director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “As part of our dedication to promoting Paso Robles wine country, this app helps to honor that commitment by featuring nearly 300 businesses, including wineries, restaurants, and lodging partners, as well as many more assets that make a visit to Paso Robles wine country memorable.”

The PRWCA news release said the app has an interactive winery search function, which will allow viewers to browse listings using selective search criteria.

The app can also function offline, the organization said, with a map feature that is accessible once downloaded.

Learn more on Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance’s website.