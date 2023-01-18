Paso woman arrested on suspicion of narcotics sales and child endangerment

A woman from Paso Robles was arrested and booked Monday into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on felony charges of the sale of illegal drugs and child endangerment according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Police say they conducted a probation search of a residence in the 1200 block of Stoney Creek Rd. During the probation search, Paso Robles police officers say they discovered a large number of narcotics including 25 grams of fentanyl and 26 grams of methamphetamine.

Officers also located a 12-year-old juvenile who was taken into protective custody by the San Luis Obispo County Child Welfare Services.

The suspect is 45-year-old Samantha Davidson of Paso Robles.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged by the Paso Robles Police Department to call (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.