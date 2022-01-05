Patient visitation limits return to Dignity Health hospitals, effective immediately

The Central Coast Dignity Health hospitals updated patient visitation guidelines on Wednesday.
The reinstated limits are in place for the safety of patients and staff, a spokesperson with Dignity Health said in a statement. The rules apply to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
The updated rules are as follows:
- Patients may be accompanied by one visitor per day (with the exception of Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Units at Marian Regional Medical Center)
- One visitor may be permitted to accompany emergency patients, at the discretion of ER staff
- One care partner and a doula are permitted for labor and delivery
- Those in compassionate care may have special consideration on a case-by-case basis
- At Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and Marian Regional Medical Facility, main and outpatient lobbies are closed to the public.
- All visitors will need to be fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours of their visit
- Masks will need to be worn at all times in the hospital