Paul and Ruben Flores are back in court for a pretrial conference

Dave Minsky/Santa Maria Times (pool photo)
Posted at 7:21 AM, Feb 02, 2022
Paul and Ruben Flores are back in court this morning for a pretrial conference in the Kristen Smart murder case.

This comes after a judge denied a defense motion last month to dismiss the case against Paul Flores, arguing the lack of credible evidence.

The primary purpose of a pretrial conference is to expedite the judicial process by clarifying any legal issues before the start of a trial.

Flores is charged with Smart's murder.

His father, Ruben, is charged as an accessory after the fact, accused of helping hide the body, which has never been found.

The in-person conference begins this morning at 8:30 am at San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

The trial is set for April 25.

