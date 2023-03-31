Paul Nelson Aquatic Center temporarily closes for improvement projects

The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria is set to close temporarily Monday to undergo improvements, officials said.

The center located at 600 South McClelland Street will be closed for two months.

During the closure, officials said the center's pool chemical operating systems will undergo improvements. They will also upgrade the pump room with modern equipment.

Lap swim sessions for individuals aged 16 and above will be temporarily provided at Allan Hancock College while the pool is shut down.

The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center will remain open during the pool's closure, officials said.

Click here to make lap swim reservations.

