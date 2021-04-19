Paul, Ruben Flores to make second court appearance Monday

The father and son charged in connection with the May 1996 death of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart will be back before a judge Monday.

Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s officials the morning of Tuesday, April 13, at their separate homes.

Paul, 44, is charged with first-degree murder. The sheriff’s office alleges he killed Kristin while trying to rape her.

Ruben, 80, is charged with accessory after the fact.

They made their first court appearances last Thursday but did not enter pleas.

The judge, however, did approve a protective order barring anyone associated with the case from talking about it publicly due to its high-profile nature.

Paul is currently being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail.

Ruben is being held on $250,000 bail. His bail amount is expected to be discussed during court Monday.

To watch the hearing live, click here and select Department 5. The case is being heard at 1:30 p.m.

