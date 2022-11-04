Watch Now
Pavilion on the Lake’s 17th Annual Holiday Boutique

City Atasc 8.5x11 2022 Holiday Boutique flyer.jpg
City of Atascadero's Manager’s Office
Organizers say the annual Holiday Boutique is a great opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping or find something special for yourself
Posted at 11:35 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 14:35:10-04

The community is invited to Atascadero's Pavilion on the Lake 17th Annual Holiday Boutique, Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This event, brought to you by the City of Atascadero, is outdoors at Lake Park at 9100 Morro Road.

Attendees can expect over 60 vendors on site for this one-day-only craft show where all items are handmade by the sellers.

Organizers say this is a perfect opportunity to get your holiday shopping started plus find unique one-of-a-kind gifts that cannot be found on the internet or anywhere else.

The Holiday Boutique is free to attend.

For more information, you can click here or call recreation coordinator Patti Deirmenjian at (805) 470-3178.

