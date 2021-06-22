Pear Valley Vineyards in Paso Robles named 2021 Winery of the Year in Central Coast Wine Competition

On Monday, the California Mid-State Fair announced the winners of the 19th annual Central Coast Wine Competition, the Central Coast Spirits Competition, and the Central Coast Vinegar Competition. The blind-tasting event was held June 15-17 at the Paso Robles Event Center and is reportedly the largest wine competition on California's Central Coast.

This year's wine competition featured 94 wineries and 508 wine entries. The fair says the "Best of" wines are selected for their "varietal typicity, quality, and character." The wine competition named Pear Valley Vineyards the 2021 Winery of the Year, which is the Paso Robles winery's first Winery of the Year honor.

Best of Show/Best of Red - Carol Shelton Wines, Santa Rosa, 2019 Coquille Rogue

Best Dessert - Halter Ranch, Paso Robles, 2019 Vin De Paille

Best Sparkling - Robert Hall, Paso Robles, 2019 Cavern Select Sparking Grenache Blanc

Best Rose - Vina Robles Vineyards and Winery, Paso Robles, 2020 Rose Huerhuero Vineyard

Best White - Bushong Vintage Company, Paso Robles, 2020 Spanish Castle Queen

The Central Coast Spirits Competition included 60 total classes with 13 companies and 35 total entries.

Best of Show/Best of Class Whiskey - Stark Spirits, Pasadena, Peated Single Malt

Best of Class Amaro - Pendray's Distillery, Templeton, Amaro

Best of Class Gin - Tin City Distillery, Paso Robles, Classic Gin

Best of Class Rye - Krobar Craft Distillery, Paso Robles, 100% Rye

Best of Class Vodka - Azeo, Paso Robles, Vodka

The Central Coast Vinegar Competition included four different brands with 11 classes based on varieties and 11 total entries in the competition.

Best of Show/Best of Class Barrel Aged - Kismet Refining Company, Escondido, Black Garlic Balsamic

Best of Class Flavored - Kismet Refining Company, Escondido, Hibiscus

Best of Class Infused - Broken Clock Vinegar Works, Solvang, Chardonnay and Lavender

Best of Class Other Fruit - Aris Vinegar, Paso Robles, Pomegranate

These winning entries will be displayed during the 2021 California Mid-State Fair, which runs July 21 through Aug. 1. Full results for all three competitions can be found at centralcoastwinecomp.com.

