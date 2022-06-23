Watch Now
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Santa Barbara identified

KSBY
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 13:54:21-04

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week in Santa Barbara.

Sheriff's officials say Noah Richard Turner, 47, of Santa Barbara died after he was struck by a large SUV in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 just north of La Cumbre Rd.

It happened at about 6:45 a.m. on Monday, June 20.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly did not stop. Turner was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information about the crash to contact the Santa Barbara Area CHP at (805) 967-1234.

