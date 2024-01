The pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car on Highway 135 in Santa Maria has been identified, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Officials said 57-year-old Lonell Oliver from Lompoc was the victim.

The crash happened near the intersection of Highways 135 and 1 shortly after 5 p.m. on Jan. 13.

The crash led to a brief lane closure on the highway as units were on the scene investigating.