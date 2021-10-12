Pet, livestock resources in place for Alisal Fire evacuees

The Santa Barbara Equine Assistance and Evacuation Team is leading the effort to rescue livestock and large animals affected by the Alisal Fire.

By Tuesday afternoon, the team had evacuated 38 horses and seven goats.

The designated shelter for large animals is the Earl Warren Showgrounds, located at 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara. Smaller animals can be taken to the Santa Barbara Animal Shelter at 5473 Overpass Rd.

Volunteers are working closely with Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

Ronda Hathaway, Vice President of the Santa Barbara Equine Assistance and Evacuation Team, urges animal owners who live near evacuation areas to be prepared.

"When the warnings come out, really pay attention," Hathaway said. "It's better to err on the side of caution. Don't wait until the last minute, especially after dark. Your animals are going to respond to the sirens, the smell of the smoke and the wind blowing."

This could delay evacuation times.

"Sometimes they don't want to load right away," she told KSBY.

If families affected by the Alisal Fire need assistance evacuating animals, they can contact the Santa Barbara County Animal Services hotline at 805-681-4332.

The most up-to-date evacuation information can be found online.